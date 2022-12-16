Securing your home for the holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since the beginning of December, more than two dozen burglaries have occurred in Springfield.

The majority of residential burglaries have occurred in north Springfield but others are spread out throughout the city, at varying times of day.

Especially at a time when many people have valuable items in their home as they prepare for Christmas, it’s important to check all points of access for vulnerabilities.

The Springfield Police Department has resources on their website for securing your home, including:

Check your exterior doors – SPD recommends having a deadbolt on your door.

Secure your windows – wood screws can be used to prevent the window from opening enough for someone to enter.

Stop sliding glass doors from being removed off their track, bypassing a lock – SPD says you can put a pin in the track to prevent this.

Put away possessions – remove items from your yard when you’re done using them and leave the garage door closed.

There are many things potential burglars look for in a home to determine if they’ll try to break-in. Here are some things to consider:

A home that looks empty - empty homes are easier targets. Packages left on the porch and no lights can signal the home is empty.

Easy to reach basement or ground-floor windows - ground floor is the easiest access point.

A garage door opener in an unlocked vehicle - a thief could gain access to your house through your attached garage, or steal items in the garage.

Poorly lit entrances or landscaping - A burglar can use landscaping or dark areas to conceal themself as they break in.

If you’d like to check your home for vulnerabilities, here’s a checklist from SPD.

