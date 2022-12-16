Southwest Missouri Rep. Billy Long honors longtime KY3 Sports Director Ned Reynolds on House floor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long honored longtime KY3 Sports Director Ned Reynolds on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday.

Congressman Long shared his appreciation for Reynolds’ years of service to the Springfield community.

The statement below was inserted into the Congressional Record. The text of the statement is as follows:

“Madam Speaker, I rise today to honor the wonderful life of Ned Reynolds, a resident of Springfield, Missouri, legendary broadcaster, and a great friend to many, including myself. For each of the 22 years I conducted the Missouri State all Sports Auction, Ned was one of my two set-up men that would introduce each item being auctioned along with another area Sportscasting Legend Art Hains.

St. Louis loved Jack Buck. Kansas City embraced Len Dawson. Springfield and the Ozarks

proudly claim Ned Reynolds.

People in the Ozarks have been watching and listening to Ned Reynolds on KY3 and on the radio for more than 50 years. They have heard the phrases “get that off the screen” when one of the local favorites lost a game and “Bonjour and good sports” at the end of many newscasts. Anyone who has met Ned will say sports is in his blood.

While many people in the Ozarks consider Ned a Missouri native, he grew up in Haddonfield, N.J. Ned is the middle child of three boys. His older brother is a retired professor at Rutgers University and his younger brother is retired from the U.S. Steel Corporation and heads the fundraising efforts for Theo’s Work, an orphanage for underprivileged children in Haiti. Ned has a daughter, Stephanie, who is married to Darrell Hasse. He also has two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

His father was a high school principal and provided educational direction. His mother, a concert pianist, developed his love of classical music. After graduating from Haddonfield Memorial High School, Ned attended Temple University in Philadelphia. With the strong suggestion from his father, Ned studied English rather than journalism. His father felt that a basic overall education would be more beneficial to career enhancement than journalism.

Ned has been doing sports since he was a kid. He was an announcer for little league games, high school sports reporting for local newspapers, and emceed many local sporting events. In high school, he worked part-time at WKDN in Camden, NJ. Ned made his first television appearance on NBC’s Today show when he was only 15. He won a special guest appearance by sending a demo tape of his sports commentary of course.

After graduation from Temple University, Ned joined the Navy. He applied to get into the armed forces radio but was placed into the medical corps as a land-based surgical technician. After four years serving our country, and with his father’s blessing to go into broadcasting, Ned came to KY3 in 1967. He has said that he drove into the parking lot at KY3 and never left. With his very early start in radio during high school, college, and in the service, Ned assumed his broadcasting career would be in radio. However, as is the nature of the broadcasting profession, a change was on the horizon. Working at KY3 is the only TV job that Ned has ever had. When asked why he switched from radio to television, he said: “KY3 had an opening, and I was lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time.” Ned officially retired from KY3 in 2014.

Ned’s retirement didn’t last long. He currently hosts a daily morning sports talk show on Springfield’s Jock 96.9, and you can still see his sports commentary every Monday night on KY3 Sports. Ned continues to be the play-by-play announcer for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals games on KY3 and The Ozarks CW.

If Ned isn’t on the radio or television, he is doing philanthropy work in the community. He gives endless hours to numerous organizations. Ned has served on the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame board, spokesman for the United Way of the Ozarks and the boards of Springfield Symphony, Springfield Ballet, ARC of the Ozarks and he emcee’s the annual Honor Flight of the Ozarks banquets. He can still be frequently seen on public service announcements airing on KY3 promoting several local charities and their events.

His sports reporting and dedication to the community have not gone unnoticed. Ned was honored to be selected as a Torch Barrier for the 1996 Olympic Torch Relay in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri for the Atlanta Games. At the end of his leg of the race, he handed the torch to Ozzie Smith of the St. Louis Cardinals. In 2001 Ned was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and received the Champion Award in 2002 from the Ambassadors of Community Health Award. In 2014 he was inducted into the Mid-America Emmy’s Silver Circle, and in 2019 he was inducted into The Missouri Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. He was even the first person with their own bobblehead in the inaugural season of the Springfield Cardinals.

Much has happened since his Today Show appearance – and in Ned’s own words…”it has been a wonderful ride.”

Madam Speaker, I am honored to have Ned Reynolds as a friend, and I join his family, friends, and the entire broadcasting community in honoring his lifetime of accomplishments and service to the Missouri Ozarks.

Madam Speaker, I yield back.”

