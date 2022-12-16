Springfield-Branson National Airport renames terminal after Senator Roy Blunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Midfield Terminal will be renamed the Roy Blunt terminal to honor the senator’s 50 years in public service. A ceremony is scheduled for Friday at the Springfield Branson National Airport.

City council recently approved the renaming of the terminal to the Roy Blunt Terminal. The terminal is being named after the congressman to honor him for his service to Missouri.

Roy Blunt was elected seven times to serve in the US House of Representatives and in 1984, became the first Republican Secretary of State in 50 years. He was elected to the US senate in 2010, where he served on various committees including the science and transportation committee. Thanks to the help of the senator the Springfield airport received several federal grants to construct, maintain and improve airfield infrastructure.

“Senator Blunt is wrapping up 50 years of public service,” said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure. “He’s just done so much for our district, for our community, but more importantly, the state to be able to recognize him. Of course, we’re not the only ones doing that. I think the state as a whole is recognizing what Senator blunt has meant to it. So just to be a part of that, especially since this is his hometown makes it so important.”

Before serving in congress, Senator Roy Blunt was a history teacher and a Greene County official. He also served as the President of Southwest Baptist University.

The Springfield Airport is a major asset to the area bringing people into the city from all over the country. Many components of this airport would not have been possible without the senator’s help. Roy Blunt played a key role in advocating with American Airlines to establish a state-of-the-art airline maintenance facility that opened last year and most recently helped secure funding to help build a new aircraft mechanic training facility with Ozarks Technical Community College expected to open in late 2024.

“We bring over a million passengers coming into our airport that goes to quality of place that goes to economic vitality,” said McClure. “That makes Springfield really a hub in southwest Missouri and indeed the entire state. So we recognize how important our airport is and the moniker SGF on our airport means something and so now to have that as the Roy Blunt terminal, recognizing what he’s done and really it would not be what it is today without his service.”

The cost of the signage change and plaque is covered by private donations. The Ceremony is happening Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Springfield Branson National Airport.

