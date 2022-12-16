Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering COVID-19 vaccination opportunities

All 15 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to add...
All 15 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccines for kids.(WIFR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering several COVID-19 vaccine opportunities heading into the Christmas holiday.

Health leaders say vaccination against COVID-19 can help prevent severe illness and hospitalization. If you have any questions about COVID-19 vaccination, please visit vaccine417.com or call 417-874-1211.

Additionally, flu vaccines will be available at some COVID-19 clinics hosted by the Health Department to those 19 and older who are uninsured or underinsured while supplies allow. Getting both your flu and COVID-19 vaccine in or around the same time is considered safe.

Individuals who receive a primary (first or second) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or their first booster shot at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

Monday, December 19

  • Westside Public Health Center – 660 S. Scenic Ave., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.  Closed Noon. - 1 p.m. for lunch. Novavax offered.

Tuesday, December 20

  • Westside Public Health Center – 660 S. Scenic Ave., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.  Closed Noon p.m. - 1 p.m. for lunch.
  • St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – 1115 N. Campbell Ave., from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Moderna 6+. Flu vaccine offered as supplies allow.
  • AIDS Project of the Ozarks – 303 Park Central W., from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.  Moderna 6+. Flu vaccine offered as supplies allow.

Thursday, December 22

  • Westside Public Health Center – 660 S. Scenic Ave., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.  Closed Noon - 1 p.m. for lunch.
  • Willard Library – 304 E. Jackson St., Willard, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna 6+. Flu vaccine offered as supplies allow.
  • Library Center – 4653 S. Campbell Ave., from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Moderna 6+. Flu vaccine offered as supplies allow.

Friday, December 23

  • Westside Public Health Center – 660 S. Scenic Ave., from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.  Closed Noon - 1 p.m. for lunch.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.
Witness describes shooting at Springfield business; 1 woman injured
Marijuana
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
O-Zone: Bobby Petrino previews South Dakota game
Bobby Petrino leaving Missouri State for FBS coordinator
Royal Oak Charcoal/Branson, Mo.
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.
Police respond to a shooting on N. Travis Street.
Police respond to a shooting in north Springfield

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Pumping gas (FILE)
Officials investigate fuel spill at MFA station in Aurora, Mo.
Enjoy the weekend before we see some interesting changes through next week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly weekend... Dangerously cold next week
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Jacob Sayre mugshot. Courtesy: Christain County Jail
Ozark, Mo. teenager charged with murder after girl found dead with fentanyl in her system