Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering COVID-19 vaccination opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering several COVID-19 vaccine opportunities heading into the Christmas holiday.

Health leaders say vaccination against COVID-19 can help prevent severe illness and hospitalization. If you have any questions about COVID-19 vaccination, please visit vaccine417.com or call 417-874-1211.

Additionally, flu vaccines will be available at some COVID-19 clinics hosted by the Health Department to those 19 and older who are uninsured or underinsured while supplies allow. Getting both your flu and COVID-19 vaccine in or around the same time is considered safe.

Individuals who receive a primary (first or second) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or their first booster shot at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

Monday, December 19

Westside Public Health Center – 660 S. Scenic Ave., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Noon. - 1 p.m. for lunch. Novavax offered.

Tuesday, December 20

Westside Public Health Center – 660 S. Scenic Ave., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Noon p.m. - 1 p.m. for lunch.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – 1115 N. Campbell Ave., from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Moderna 6+. Flu vaccine offered as supplies allow.

AIDS Project of the Ozarks – 303 Park Central W., from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Moderna 6+. Flu vaccine offered as supplies allow.

Thursday, December 22

Westside Public Health Center – 660 S. Scenic Ave., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Noon - 1 p.m. for lunch.

Willard Library – 304 E. Jackson St., Willard, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna 6+. Flu vaccine offered as supplies allow.

Library Center – 4653 S. Campbell Ave., from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Moderna 6+. Flu vaccine offered as supplies allow.

Friday, December 23

Westside Public Health Center – 660 S. Scenic Ave., from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Closed Noon - 1 p.m. for lunch.

