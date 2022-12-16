Springfield Lost and Found Grief Center weighs in on coping with the suicide of a loved one

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people wonder, “how could someone so happy on the outside be hurting so much inside?” following the suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. But it’s not just celebrities.

Diane Heitman has been visiting the Lost and Found Grief Center in Springfield for more than two years after her daughter Tara died by suicide.

“Tara had such a good heart, and she loved her boys more than anything,” said Heitman. “I felt like my heart was ripped out.”

She says the hard part is reaching out for help. After that, the people at Lost and Found saved her life.

“Nobody tried to fix me,” said Heitman. “They knew that I had within me what it took to survive this experience. And I’ve learned a great deal about myself. Through going through the process of grief.”

Gen Nelson, program director for the Lost and Found Grief Center, says common sayings like “they’re in a better place” or “I know how you feel” can hurt someone in grief.

“The implied second part of that sentence, which is, so stop feeling so bad,” said Nelson. “Not that we’re intending to say that, or that’s not our message. But the message of, they’re in a better place now. Stop feeling so bad. The best thing you can say is, I don’t know what to say. But I’m here.”

Heitman says if you’re grieving and feel lost, call, and you can get the tools to be found.

“There is hope,” said Heitman. “There’s a chance to live life more fully, again, to experience joy, again, to find a group of people that can share your grief and your pain. You can’t measure that.”

If you are dealing with grieving the loss of a loved one, call the Grief Center at 417-865-9998.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says some warning signs you can look out for include:

Someone is talking about feeling hopeless and having no reason to live.

If they’re isolated from family and friends

Giving away prized possessions

Talking about being a burden to others or feeling trapped

Increased use of alcohol or drugs

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or depression, call the 988 hotline, and remember, no problem is too small.

