Winter energy assistance becoming available soon across the Ozarks

(KAIT)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) announced residents could begin submitting applications for help with winter heating bills starting January 9.

LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households. This assistance is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“It’s a low-income home energy assistance program, helps in the winter time with the fuel sources that help heat the home,” said Crystal Rogers, community services supervisor with Ozarks Opportunities in north Arkansas. “We can pay up to two. We can pay a primary heat resource and a secondary.”

Ozarks Opportunities assists in many different programs and says the need for energy assistance has only grown in recent years.

“We’ve actually been seeing an influx in the past couple of years starting with COVID, and it just seems to grow,” said Rogers. “Last year alone, we helped over 2,900 households in six different counties.”

Rogers says since the start of 2022, Ozarks Opportunities has paid out client/vendor direct payments of more than $3.65 million. That’s help for many families like Shandi Leveritt, who just recently moved to north Arkansas and is still getting settled.

“So I moved here about three months ago, it was not a planned move, and I was really afforded a lot of help from this program, among others,” said Leveritt. “They helped me get into an apartment, helped me start a brand new life from a very difficult one.”

For some, it’s this time of year when assistance can mean the most.

“I actually applied for Christmas credit to actually make Christmas happen this year,’ said Leveritt. “It humbles me, and I’m grateful, and I’m thankful.”

CLICK HERE to see more information on where to get started.

CLICK HERE to find your nearest LIHEAP local organization.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.
Witness describes shooting at Springfield business; 1 woman injured
Marijuana
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
O-Zone: Bobby Petrino previews South Dakota game
Bobby Petrino leaving Missouri State for FBS coordinator
Royal Oak Charcoal/Branson, Mo.
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.
Police respond to a shooting on N. Travis Street.
Police respond to a shooting in north Springfield

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Pumping gas (FILE)
Officials investigate fuel spill at MFA station in Aurora, Mo.
Enjoy the weekend before we see some interesting changes through next week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly weekend... Dangerously cold next week
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Jacob Sayre mugshot. Courtesy: Christain County Jail
Ozark, Mo. teenager charged with murder after girl found dead with fentanyl in her system