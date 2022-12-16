Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say

FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.(Alessandro Cirella via Canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night.

According to police in Washington state, officers were called to a home regarding a burglary in progress at about 11:30 p.m.

KPTV reports a man had broken into a second-story window of the home. He was then confronted by the homeowner, who shot and killed him.

Officers said they found the suspect dead at the scene when they arrived at the home.

Police did not immediately identify the suspected burglar or the homeowner involved.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.
Witness describes shooting at Springfield business; 1 woman injured
Marijuana
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
O-Zone: Bobby Petrino previews South Dakota game
Bobby Petrino leaving Missouri State for FBS coordinator
Royal Oak Charcoal/Branson, Mo.
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.
Police respond to a shooting on N. Travis Street.
Police respond to a shooting in north Springfield

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
A fire damaged several condos at a complex along Table Rock Lake on Friday.
Fire damages condos along Table Rock Lake
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
FILE - This photo provided by Polk County, Iowa Jail shows Douglas Jensen.
QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years