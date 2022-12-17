Arkansas governor bans TikTok on state-issued devices

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has put a stop to loading the TikTok app on state devices.

The outgoing governor said on Friday, Dec. 16, he had directed Arkansas Director of Information Services, Jonathan Askins, to inform state employees the social media app is prohibited on their devices. Askins issued a memorandum dated Thursday, Dec. 8 making that state policy.

It stems from a warning on Friday, Dec. 2, when FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about security concerns regarding the application.

This comes after the U.S. Senate passed a bill banning TikTok from government devices, as a push to ban the app nationwide continues.

The ban in Arkansas does not affect users who are not state employees.

You can read more about this story on content partner KARK’s website.

