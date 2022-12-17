Benton County, Ark. detective dies in morning crash involving Wreaths Across America truck

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas announced that a detective with the sheriff’s office died Saturday morning.

According to Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, 51-year-old Detective Paul Daniel Newell died in a traffic crash while escorting the Wreath Across America procession in Bentonville.

According to NBC affiliate KNWA, Holloway was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a Walmart truck for the Wreaths Across America event.

Sheriff Holloway shared that Newell started at the sheriff’s office in the detention division. Then after graduating from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy, he went on to serve as a patrol deputy, sergeant, training sergeant, lieutenant, and a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.

