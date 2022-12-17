Benton County, Ark. detective dies in morning crash involving Wreaths Across America truck

Benton County Detective Newell. Courtesy Benton County Sheriff's Office
Benton County Detective Newell. Courtesy Benton County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas announced that a detective with the sheriff’s office died Saturday morning.

According to Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, 51-year-old Detective Paul Daniel Newell died in a traffic crash while escorting the Wreath Across America procession in Bentonville.

According to NBC affiliate KNWA, Holloway was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a Walmart truck for the Wreaths Across America event.

Sheriff Holloway shared that Newell started at the sheriff’s office in the detention division. Then after graduating from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy, he went on to serve as a patrol deputy, sergeant, training sergeant, lieutenant, and a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history
Jacob Sayre mugshot. Courtesy: Christain County Jail
Ozark, Mo. teenager charged with murder after girl found dead with fentanyl in her system
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.
Witness describes shooting at Springfield business; 1 woman injured
Missouri State University named Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard as its next head football...
Missouri State University selects next head football coach
A fire damaged several condos at a complex along Table Rock Lake on Friday.
Fire damages condos along Table Rock Lake

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Sunrise Beach is hoping voters will pass a general revenue increase.
Thieves steal items from Sunrise Beach, Mo. fire station
AG Eric Schmitt is warning of ticket scalping ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals in St. Louis....
Kyrou scores 2, Blues beat Flames 5-2 for third straight win
O-Zone: Dana Ford discusses Bears loss to Purdue Fort Wayne
Mogbo leads bears in loss at Oral Roberts