Camden County Emergency Management reminds residents of warming centers ahead of cold weather

By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - As cold weather moves to the Ozarks, it is important to remember the warming centers around the Lake of the Ozarks area, but they are not open at all hours.

“Warming shelters can be open all the way around the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and they are responsible. Whoever’s running the shelter is responsible for making sure that there is food, water, beds, and showers available,” said Sam Henley, Camden County Emergency Management Director.

While they’re available here at Lake of the Ozarks, the hours are limited, and Camden County doesn’t have any.

”We have here at the lake are warming centers, so they’re open during business hours. The most known ones are the libraries. So every single branch of the Camden County Library District is considered a warming center,” said Director Henley.

LIST: Warming shelters around the Ozarks

The problem is most don’t stay open overnight.

“A lot of people here have extended family. So there’s not a whole lot of need for a tremendous single shelter in one area. It is really just everybody is scattered throughout the county,” said Director Henley.

Henley says many people are willing to help with a shelter, but finding a location is challenging.

”The biggest problem is that we have all of these agencies willing to give items and give things to help people, but they don’t have the brick-and-mortar building. So that’s one of the biggest things we ask is to get the churches involved because they are scattered throughout the county,” said Director Henley.

As cold weather sweeps the Ozarks, she offers this advice to keep you safe this winter.

”If you do not already have a go bag in your vehicle, get a go bag in your vehicle, make sure that you have either a mylar blanket or another type of blanket, extra clothing, warm clothing, make sure you’re dressing in layers because having many layers instead of having just one thick layer is much better for your system.”

