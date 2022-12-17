Governor Parson appoints two Ozarks attorneys to the 31st Judicial Circuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two attorneys in the Ozarks have been promoted by Governor Mike Parson.

According to a press release, Joshua B. Christensen of Springfield was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. And Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.

Christensen is currently a partner at Kutak Rock LLP. Christensen will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Becky Borthwick to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District.

Greenwade is currently the Dade County Prosecuting Attorney and a partner at Greenwade Law Firm. Greenwade will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Jerry A. Harmison Jr. as Circuit Judge.

