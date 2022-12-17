LIST: Warming shelters around the Ozarks

House of Hope volunteers tell KY3 they’re grateful they’ve been able to keep so many safe and warm on these cold winter nights.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks are about to embrace for several days of dangerously cold temperatures, with lows reaching the teens and 20s.

We have compiled a list of warming shelters around the region from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in case you or someone you know needs a place to warm up.

Below are some counties around the region and the warming center options available.

Greene County:

  • Asbury United Methodist Church
  • East Sunshine Church of Christ
  • Fair Grove Branch Library
  • Grace United Church
  • Northview Center
  • Park Central Branch Library
  • Republic Senior Friendship Center
  • Safe to Sleep
  • The Connecting Grounds
  • Willard Branch Library

Taney County:

  • Branson Senior Center
  • Forsyth Senior Friendship Center
  • Salvation Army
  • House of Hope

Stone County:

  • Kimberling Area Library
  • Kimberling Area Senior Center
  • Stone County Recovery Center
  • Crane Library Branch

Christian County:

  • Highlandville City Hall
  • James River Assembly of God - Ozark
  • Nixa Senior Center
  • Ozark Senior Center

Laclede County:

  • Conway Senior Center
  • Hughes Senior Center
  • Lebanon Laclede County Library

Camden County:

  • Camden County Library District
  • Osage Beach Library
  • Sunrise Beach Library

Howell County:

  • West Plains Public Library
  • West Plains Senior Citizens, Inc
  • Mountain View R. Claude Trieman Senior Center
  • Willow Springs Senior Center

Polk County:

  • Polk County Senior Center
  • Intervention Ministries
  • Polk County Library
  • Sacred Heart Catholic Church

You can learn more about these shelters and find other locations at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services websites.

