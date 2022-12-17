LIST: Warming shelters around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks are about to embrace for several days of dangerously cold temperatures, with lows reaching the teens and 20s.

We have compiled a list of warming shelters around the region from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in case you or someone you know needs a place to warm up.

Below are some counties around the region and the warming center options available.

Greene County:

Asbury United Methodist Church

East Sunshine Church of Christ

Fair Grove Branch Library

Grace United Church

Northview Center

Park Central Branch Library

Republic Senior Friendship Center

Safe to Sleep

The Connecting Grounds

Willard Branch Library

Taney County:

Branson Senior Center

Forsyth Senior Friendship Center

Salvation Army

House of Hope

Stone County:

Kimberling Area Library

Kimberling Area Senior Center

Stone County Recovery Center

Crane Library Branch

Christian County:

Highlandville City Hall

James River Assembly of God - Ozark

Nixa Senior Center

Ozark Senior Center

Laclede County:

Conway Senior Center

Hughes Senior Center

Lebanon Laclede County Library

Camden County:

Camden County Library District

Osage Beach Library

Sunrise Beach Library

Howell County:

West Plains Public Library

West Plains Senior Citizens, Inc

Mountain View R. Claude Trieman Senior Center

Willow Springs Senior Center

Polk County:

Polk County Senior Center

Intervention Ministries

Polk County Library

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

You can learn more about these shelters and find other locations at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services websites.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.