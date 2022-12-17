LIST: Warming shelters around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks are about to embrace for several days of dangerously cold temperatures, with lows reaching the teens and 20s.
We have compiled a list of warming shelters around the region from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in case you or someone you know needs a place to warm up.
Below are some counties around the region and the warming center options available.
Greene County:
- Asbury United Methodist Church
- East Sunshine Church of Christ
- Fair Grove Branch Library
- Grace United Church
- Northview Center
- Park Central Branch Library
- Republic Senior Friendship Center
- Safe to Sleep
- The Connecting Grounds
- Willard Branch Library
Taney County:
- Branson Senior Center
- Forsyth Senior Friendship Center
- Salvation Army
- House of Hope
Stone County:
- Kimberling Area Library
- Kimberling Area Senior Center
- Stone County Recovery Center
- Crane Library Branch
Christian County:
- Highlandville City Hall
- James River Assembly of God - Ozark
- Nixa Senior Center
- Ozark Senior Center
Laclede County:
- Conway Senior Center
- Hughes Senior Center
- Lebanon Laclede County Library
Camden County:
- Camden County Library District
- Osage Beach Library
- Sunrise Beach Library
Howell County:
- West Plains Public Library
- West Plains Senior Citizens, Inc
- Mountain View R. Claude Trieman Senior Center
- Willow Springs Senior Center
Polk County:
- Polk County Senior Center
- Intervention Ministries
- Polk County Library
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church
You can learn more about these shelters and find other locations at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services websites.
