Lockwood, Mo. man dies after car runs off the road and hits a tree

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lockwood died after a car crash Saturday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Brett Walton was driving on U.S. 160, seven miles east of Lamar when his car ran off the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened around 10:35 a.m.

Walton was not wearing a safety device at the time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history
Jacob Sayre mugshot. Courtesy: Christain County Jail
Ozark, Mo. teenager charged with murder after girl found dead with fentanyl in her system
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.
Witness describes shooting at Springfield business; 1 woman injured
A fire damaged several condos at a complex along Table Rock Lake on Friday.
Fire damages condos along Table Rock Lake
Missouri State University named Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard as its next head football...
Missouri State University selects next head football coach

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an...
Chiefs can clinch AFC West crown with win over Texans
Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Arkansas
Two charged after child’s body found under home