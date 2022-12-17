Lockwood, Mo. man dies after car runs off the road and hits a tree

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lockwood died after a car crash Saturday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Brett Walton was driving on U.S. 160, seven miles east of Lamar when his car ran off the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened around 10:35 a.m.

Walton was not wearing a safety device at the time.

