Lockwood, Mo. man dies after car runs off the road and hits a tree
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lockwood died after a car crash Saturday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Brett Walton was driving on U.S. 160, seven miles east of Lamar when his car ran off the road and hit a tree.
The crash happened around 10:35 a.m.
Walton was not wearing a safety device at the time.
