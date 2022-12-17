NFL fines Broncos WR for contacting official

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Before Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught three touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs, he did something that led the NFL to fine him.

After the Broncos offense stalled out of a drive early in the game, a disgruntled Jeudy removed his helmet and approached an official, bumping into him while expressing his displeasure.

Physical contact to an official is acceptable reason for an ejection, but Jeudy remained in the game and went on to make a major impact instead. He scored three touchdowns and gave Kansas City problems defensively in a game the Chiefs led 27-0 and went on to win 34-28.

A report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the NFL fined Jeudy $23,020 for making contact with an official as well as $13,261 for removing his helmet within the field of play.

“Had Jerry Jeudy been flagged by officials on the field, it’s quite possible the league office would’ve ejected him,” Pelissero reported via Twitter on Friday. “But without a flag, the NFL isn’t allowed to intervene. And suspending a player who wasn’t penalized is a slippery slope. Hence the steep fine instead.”

