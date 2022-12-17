Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Arkansas

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man from Nixa, Mo. died after a two-car crash in Arkansas Thursday night.

According to the Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Donald Kramer died when he hit another car while crossing the center of Arkansas State Highway 45.

The crash report states the other car swerved to the right to avoid hitting Kramer, but Kramer hit the other car and then went off the road and into a ditch.

The other car spun out and stopped parallel with Kramer’s car in the ditch.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

