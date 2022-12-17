Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Arkansas

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man from Nixa, Mo. died after a two-car crash in Arkansas Thursday night.

According to the Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Donald Kramer died when he hit another car while crossing the center of Arkansas State Highway 45.

The crash report states the other car swerved to the right to avoid hitting Kramer, but Kramer hit the other car and then went off the road and into a ditch.

The other car spun out and stopped parallel with Kramer’s car in the ditch.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history
Jacob Sayre mugshot. Courtesy: Christain County Jail
Ozark, Mo. teenager charged with murder after girl found dead with fentanyl in her system
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.
Witness describes shooting at Springfield business; 1 woman injured
Missouri State University named Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard as its next head football...
Missouri State University selects next head football coach
A fire damaged several condos at a complex along Table Rock Lake on Friday.
Fire damages condos along Table Rock Lake

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Two charged after child’s body found under home
Sunrise Beach is hoping voters will pass a general revenue increase.
Thieves steal items from Sunrise Beach, Mo. fire station
Benton County Detective Newell. Courtesy Benton County Sheriff's Office
Benton County, Ark. detective dies in morning crash involving Wreaths Across America truck