No. 10 Arkansas beats Bradley, extends win streak to 6 games

Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh tries to drive past Bradley forward Rienk Mast during the first...
Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh tries to drive past Bradley forward Rienk Mast during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in North Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to lead 10th-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley on Saturday, extending the Razorbacks’ winning streak to six games.

Junior guard and SEC-leading scorer Ricky Council IV had 16 points, and freshman guard Anthony Black 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1).

Arkansas scored 37 points off 26 turnovers by the Braves in the first meeting between the teams.

Bradley (7-4) was led by Rienk Mast’s 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas flipped its mid-December script from a season ago by defeating both Oklahoma (at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Dec. 10) and Bradley (at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock a week later) in back-to-back Saturday neutral-site games after going 0-2 against the Sooners and Hofstra on consecutive Saturdays at the same venues in mid-December 2021. The Razorbacks improved to 13-10 all-time in games played at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Bradley’s defense was yielding only 59.2 points per game to its opponents coming into Saturday’s contest against Arkansas.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Hosts North Carolina-Asheville on Wednesday.

Bradley: Hosts Stonehill on Monday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

