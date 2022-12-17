Republic School District looks for voters to extend tax to build new school

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -People living in Republic will soon get to have their say about a new school.

The school board has approved new ballot language for April 2023. It will ask to extend a no-tax-increase bond. The money would go to a brand new 5th and 6th-grade school.

The property for which was purchased earlier this week and includes nearly 80 acres of land.

“It is crammed in that middle school,” said Republic High School parent Nikki Reddell.

“There’s so many kids and we’re growing Republic is growing. So there are so many kids, and I think having a bigger school for them would be so beneficial.”

Her daughter, 9th grader Addysen Inman agrees.

“Especially the cafeteria, I remember it was like so it was small,” said Inman. “And there’s so many students like we I out in the hallway and like you could even eat in the auditorium. I mean, everywhere.”

Superintendent Matt Pearce says the new facility would take the strain off the current Republic elementary and middle schools by moving all 5th and 6th graders there.

“This is going to be a no-tax rate increase, it will lengthen it a little bit. But we’re not going to be paying more than we are right now. And that we’re we need to take care of the growth so that we don’t end up with trailers outside of our elementary schools,” says Pearce.

Reddell says if you don’t have kids in the school district think of the ones who do before you vote.

“Just please think about those of us who do have the kids in the school system and just think about the kids in general, all the kids just how much they would benefit from having something like this,” says Reddell.

The building should cost the district about $41 million, but the bond will raise almost $47 million. So in January, the school plans to send out a survey asking where parents think they should spend that extra money.

