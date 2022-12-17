Springfield families get an early Christmas with Crosslines meal & toy distribution event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas came early for several people in Springfield Saturday. Crosslines held its 41st annual Christmas Meal and Toy Distribution.

Crosslines says it gave meals to over 5,000 people at its in-person giveaway and gave meals to about 500 homebound senior citizens.

Organizers say their goal is to make sure everyone has something for the holidays. Especially now, when the need continues to increase.

“We have seen an increase, especially in those seniors. Usually, we might serve 100 to 150 seniors who are homebound. So to have over 500 shows the folks on a fixed income are most impacted by this increase in cost. And so those folks are in a special dire need. So again, only with our community can we meet this rising need. But it’s definitely a big issue,” said Philip Herzog, Crosslines.

Kids were also given brand new toys.

There were nearly 700 volunteers assisting families at the event.

