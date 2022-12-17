Thieves steal items from Sunrise Beach, Mo. fire station

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District are asking for in recovering items stolen from a fire station.

According to a Facebook post, thieves took the station radio, a battery charger, and some other items from Station 4 on State Road F. The post says the fire truck stationed there was out of the station for maintenance.

Anyone with information about the stolen goods is asked to call 573-374-4411. Deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating the theft.

The Facebook post states this station is set to open in 2023 and will do so with additional security measures.

