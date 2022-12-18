Bass Pro Shops to dollar-for-dollar match Salvation Army red kettle donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To help The Salvation Army reach its goal of $1,023,000 raised in this year’s red kettle campaign, Bass Pro Shops announced this week that it will be doing a dollar-for-dollar match.

According to a press release, Bass Pro will match donations up to $25,000 starting December 19 through December 24.

So far, The Salvation Army has raised around $500,000 towards its goal.

The Red Kettle Campaign continues through the end of January.

