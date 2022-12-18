Bass Pro Shops to dollar-for-dollar match Salvation Army red kettle donations

The Salvation Army red kettle.
The Salvation Army red kettle.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To help The Salvation Army reach its goal of $1,023,000 raised in this year’s red kettle campaign, Bass Pro Shops announced this week that it will be doing a dollar-for-dollar match.

According to a press release, Bass Pro will match donations up to $25,000 starting December 19 through December 24.

So far, The Salvation Army has raised around $500,000 towards its goal.

The Red Kettle Campaign continues through the end of January.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history
After a quiet Sunday with highs close to normal, we'll watch for rain and snow chances Monday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday to wrap up the weekend
Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Arkansas
Jacob Sayre mugshot. Courtesy: Christain County Jail
Ozark, Mo. teenager charged with murder after girl found dead with fentanyl in her system
Two charged after child’s body found under home

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Springfield Brewing Company celebrates 25 years
Springfield Brewing Company celebrates 25 years in downtown Springfield
Springfield Brewing Company celebrates 25 years
Memorial created, procession held for Benton County, Ark. detective killed in crash