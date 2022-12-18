Boy found buried under Arkansas house; mother, man arrested

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORO, Ark. (AP) — The body of a 6-year-old boy was found buried under the floor of a house in eastern Arkansas, and his mother and a man were arrested for his death, state police said Saturday.

A police news release said the boy’s body was found Friday at the home in Moro, about 75 miles east of Little Rock, by Lee County deputies, who called for state police assistance.

A 6-year-old girl was also found inside the home with what police said was believed to be burned on her scalp. She was hospitalized and in stable condition.

Police said the boy may have been dead up to three months, and his mother, Ashely Roland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, were arrested in connection with both his death and the girl’s injuries.

Court records did not show formal charges had been filed against either.

Police did not say what Bridge’s relationship with the children or with Roland is, nor Roland’s relationship with the girl.

It also was not clear why authorities had gone to the home.

State police and the Lee County sheriff’s office declined to comment on Saturday, saying no further information would likely be released until Monday.

