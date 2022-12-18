FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday to wrap up the weekend

Good Sunday morning, everyone. It was nice to see clear skies last night and to start the day out. However, that dropped temperatures into the upper teens and lower 20s this morning. Fortunately, we won’t have any active weather to deal with today. The next front to our northwest will change that up a bit as we work into Monday.

We'll stay quiet for Sunday while we keep an eye on our next cold front to our northwest. (KY3)

Even with mostly sunny skies much of the day giving way to some partly sunny skies by the afternoon, a light breeze will let temperatures warm up for the afternoon. While still just below normal, we’ll see highs in the lower to middle 40s for much of the Ozarks today.

After a cold start this morning, we'll see highs back in the 40s for most of the Ozarks today. (KY3)

Let’s break Monday down. Ahead of the approaching front and upper-level wave, lows by Monday morning will drop close to the freezing mark across the Ozarks.

Lows will drop into the lower 30s for Monday morning. (KY3)

With temperatures below freezing aloft, moisture coming in from the west will start off as a mix of rain and snow showers by the time the Monday morning drive gets going under plenty of cloudy skies.

After a quiet start to the overnight, we'll see scattered rain and snow showers saturate the lower atmosphere and come down to the ground by the Monday morning drive. (KY3)

As we work through the rest of the morning and into early Monday afternoon, we’ll back our rain and snow chances down to scattered rain and snow showers lifting away to the northeast.

Any remaining rain and snow showers will taper off and move to the northeast early Monday afternoon. (KY3)

That round of precipitation will end as a rain/snow mix since temperatures at the surface are expected to climb into the middle to upper 30s for highs Monday afternoon.

While staying cold, we'll be above freezing for our Monday afternoon. (KY3)

That will also play a role in how much snow could try to accumulate on mainly grassy and elevated surfaces. While road temperatures should be just warm enough for areas of wet (maybe some slick) roads in general, grassy and elevated surfaces across the western half of the Ozarks could see snow totals between a dusting and one inch. If there was a likelihood for a little more accumulation, it would be far western Missouri near the I-49 corridor.

A lot of the Ozarks shouldn't see more than an inch of snow by the time our rain and snow chances wind down late Monday afternoon. (KY3)

While we stay quiet with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 30s, the bottom really drops with a stronger system on Thursday. A strong upper-level low will push a strong Arctic cold front at the surface into the Ozarks. While accumulating snow is starting to become a little more likely, it’s still too early to hone in on potential snow amounts. We’ll definitely have a much better idea as we get closer to the system’s arrival on Thursday.

Thursday's upper level wave will bring Arctic air our way and another chance for accumulating snow. (KY3)

What we remain very confident about is the rapid drop in temperatures coming for Thursday. That, and the dangerous wind chills to come, is why we have a First Alert Weather Day in place for Thursday.

We're keeping this coming Thursday as an Alert Day for another chance of accumulating snow and the Arctic air on the way. (KY3)

How drastically could temperatures drop on Thursday? Highs Thursday will come in the morning in the middle to upper 30s ahead of the strong cold front. By the afternoon, we could all have temperatures between 5° and 10° by late Thursday afternoon and into early Thursday evening. Highs for Friday and Christmas Eve will only top out around 10°.

Starting Thursday, plan on Arctic air keeping temperatures well below normal by the holiday weekend. (KY3)

We haven’t even touched on morning lows and wind chills during that coldest stretch before we trend a bit warmer by Christmas Day and early next week. Morning lows for Friday and Saturday will be below zero with most of us around -6° Friday morning and -3° for Christmas Eve morning. During the day Thursday through Friday, wind gusts close to 40 mph could leave daytime wind chill values between -5° and -20°. If you haven’t done so, make sure you have everything winterized before the Arctic air arrives Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.