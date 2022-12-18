FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain & snow chances by Monday

Good Saturday evening to you all. The forecast taking us through the coming week and into the holiday weekend is going to be an interesting one. At least we kept quiet for today with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs staying in the lower to middle 30s across much of the area. Our next front is in the northern Rockies. It won’t bother us for Sunday as we wrap up the weekend.

Our next cold front will come out of the northern Rockies and head in here on Monday. (KY3)

With mostly clear skies and a light westerly breeze, lows will drop into the lower to middle 20s tonight. The day ahead has mostly sunny skies to start before partly sunny skies return for the afternoon. Even with that, we’ll have a light south breeze push us briefly into the lower to middle 40s for highs across much of the area for the afternoon.

Let's enjoy highs in the lower to middle 40s for most of us to wrap up the weekend. (KY3)

Let’s break Monday down. Ahead of the approaching front and upper-level wave, lows by Monday morning will drop close to the freezing mark across the Ozarks.

Temperatures will hold near the freezing mark for Monday morning. (KY3)

With temperatures below freezing aloft, moisture coming in from the west will start off as a mix of rain and snow showers by the time the Monday morning drive gets going.

Building moisture ahead of the cold front will bring rain and snow showers into the Ozarks by the Monday morning drive. (KY3)

As we work through the rest of the morning, we’ll back our rain and snow chances down to scattered rain and snow showers lifting away to the northeast.

The clearing process may be a bit slow for Monday. However, we'll see the rain and snow chances lift to our east and northeast as we work through Monday afternoon. (KY3)

That round of precipitation will end as a rain/snow mix since temperatures at the surface are expected to climb into the middle to upper 30s for highs Monday afternoon.

While not a big warming trend, we should see temperatures above freezing Monday afternoon. (KY3)

That will also play a role in how much snow could try to accumulate on mainly grassy and elevated surfaces. While road temperatures should be just warm enough for areas of wet (maybe some slick) roads in general, grassy and elevated surfaces across much of the Ozarks could see snow totals between a dusting and one inch. If there was a likelihood for a little more accumulation, it would be far western Missouri from Stockton Lake and Table Rock Lake westward where 1 to 2 inches (possibly some 3 inch amounts closer to I-49) could be possible.

Grassy and elevated surfaces across much of the Ozarks could see an inch of snow or less after Monday's snow chances. Slightly heavier amounts west of Stockton Lake and Table Rock Lake. (KY3)

While we stay quiet with partly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 30s, the bottom really drops with a stronger system on Thursday. A strong upper-level low will push a strong Arctic cold front at the surface into the Ozarks. While accumulating snow is starting to become a little more likely, it’s still too early to hone in on potential snow amounts. We’ll definitely have a much better idea as we get closer to the system’s arrival on Thursday.

Thursday's upper level wave will bring Arctic air our way and another chance for accumulating snow. (KY3)

What we remain very confident about is the rapid drop in temperatures coming for Thursday. That, and the dangerous wind chills to come, is why we have a First Alert Weather Day in place for Thursday.

We're keeping this coming Thursday as an Alert Day for another chance of accumulating snow and the Arctic air on the way. (KY3)

How drastically could temperatures drop on Thursday? Highs Thursday will come in the morning in the middle to upper 30s ahead of the strong cold front. It’s certainly possible that the northwestern Ozarks could already be dropping into the 20s and teens by late Thursday morning.

Highs in the middle to upper 30s Thursday will come early in the morning. (KY3)

By late Thursday afternoon and early Thursday evening, Springfield should be sitting close to 9° or 10° with colder numbers northwest and some 20s trying to hold on in the southeastern Ozarks.

After the front passes, plan on temperatures dropping back near 10 and even in the single digits by late Thursday afternoon and early Thursday evening. (KY3)

Not only will it turn brutally cold for the day Thursday, lows will drop into the negative single digits for Friday morning. After most spots start around -5° Friday morning, highs will try to push near 10° Friday afternoon. It’ll stay very cold for the holiday weekend. After we start at -4° on Christmas Eve, highs will top out in the middle teens. Fortunately, the Arctic air will start to lose its grip and head back north starting on Christmas Day. However, it will be cold for Christmas with lows around 5° and highs in the middle 20s. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that we can get highs back into the 30s on Monday right after Christmas.

Christmas Eve Saturday and Christmas Day will stay quiet but very cold. At least we'll have a shot to head back into the 30s right after Christmas Day. (KY3)

Don’t forget about the wind behind the Arctic front. Sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph (with gusts near 40 mph) Thursday and Friday could bring wind chill values down between -5° and -20°. Make sure you have everything winterized and have blankets and a travel safety kit in place in your vehicle if you have local or regional car travel Thursday and Friday of next week.

Once the Arctic air arrives Thursday, the wind will create dangerous wind chills Thursday into Christmas Eve. (KY3)

