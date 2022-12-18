Grocery stores in the Ozark explain high egg prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Inflation has hit everyone across the country; a lot of it is seen in the grocery store.

Workers at Mama Jean’s Natural Market in Springfield say egg prices are some of the highest they have seen. Lauryl Wagoner, assistant manager at Mama Jean’s Natural Market, says mostly the high gas prices make egg vendors raise their prices.

“Things have been bad before, but it has skyrocketed this past year,” said Wagoner.

Wagoner said there’s a whole list of reasons for the high egg prices.

“Starting with the cost of fuel and then the cost of feed,” said Wagoner. “Packaging prices are also going up.”

She said the bird flu outbreak has hurt large egg operations. Thankfully, for their vendors, it has not affected them.

Shopper, Lyvia May, said this is the norm for now.

“It’s not a matter of it being annoying. It’s a matter of being our economy,” said May.

May said we have it good here compared to other places.

“In different places, they’re paying a lot more than we are,” said May. “So we’re fortunate to have the opportunity to live in such a great place.”

Wagoner said better times are ahead.

“It will stabilize. It’s never been like this before,” said Wagoner. “We just got to hang in there while everything goes up. Once fuel prices go down, it will definitely help stabilize.”

As for orange juice and oranges, she said packaging had also been an issue for those vendors, but it is about to be orange season.

