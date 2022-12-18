Kelce moves into fourth all-time on tight end receiving yards list

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is hit by Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is hit by Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) and linebacker Christian Harris (48) after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON (KCTV) - A first-quarter catch helped Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continue his ascension up his position’s record book.

Kelce surpassed Hall-of-Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe for fourth all-time in receiving yards among players at the position with a 12-yard reception in the first quarter.

Kelce trails Antonio Gates (11,481), Jason Witten (13,046) and Tony Gonzalez (15,127) in the tight end receiving yards list.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

