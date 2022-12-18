Kelce moves into fourth all-time on tight end receiving yards list
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON (KCTV) - A first-quarter catch helped Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continue his ascension up his position’s record book.
Kelce surpassed Hall-of-Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe for fourth all-time in receiving yards among players at the position with a 12-yard reception in the first quarter.
Kelce trails Antonio Gates (11,481), Jason Witten (13,046) and Tony Gonzalez (15,127) in the tight end receiving yards list.
