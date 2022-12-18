LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open.

Here’s the list. If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com.

Alamo Drafthouse

Applebee’s locations

Billy Gail’s Ozark

Denny’s

Domino’s Pizza

El Poblano Grill & Cantina

Flat Creek

Hibachi steak & sushi

Sams Southern Eatery

Springfield Family Restaurant

Thai Express

Waffle House locations

Ziggies

