LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open.
Here’s the list. If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com.
- Alamo Drafthouse
- Applebee’s locations
- Billy Gail’s Ozark
- Denny’s
- Domino’s Pizza
- El Poblano Grill & Cantina
- Flat Creek
- Hibachi steak & sushi
- Sams Southern Eatery
- Springfield Family Restaurant
- Thai Express
- Waffle House locations
- Ziggies
