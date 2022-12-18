LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day

Restaurants open on Christmas Day
Restaurants open on Christmas Day(tcw-wave)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open.

Here’s the list. If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com.

  • Alamo Drafthouse
  • Applebee’s locations
  • Billy Gail’s Ozark
  • Denny’s
  • Domino’s Pizza
  • El Poblano Grill & Cantina
  • Flat Creek
  • Hibachi steak & sushi
  • Sams Southern Eatery
  • Springfield Family Restaurant
  • Thai Express
  • Waffle House locations
  • Ziggies

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history
Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Arkansas
Jacob Sayre mugshot. Courtesy: Christain County Jail
Ozark, Mo. teenager charged with murder after girl found dead with fentanyl in her system
Two charged after child’s body found under home
After a quiet Sunday with highs close to normal, we'll watch for rain and snow chances Monday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday to wrap up the weekend

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Overnight fire
Multiple fire crews respond to auto shop fire in Brookline, Mo.
Multiple fire crews assist overnight fire at auto shop
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott...
Chiefs can clinch AFC West crown with win over Texans