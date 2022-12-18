Memorial created, procession held for Benton County, Ark. detective killed in crash

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Benton County, Arkansas Detective Paul Daniel Newell got a proper sendoff and memorial Sunday morning.

First responders gathered at the Benton County Coroner’s Office in Bentonville and followed his body to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

A memorial for Newell was also set up at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The memorial shows a picture of Newell hanging from the window of a sheriff’s office truck. The truck also has his motorcycle with his helmet in the back.

Detective Newell died in a crash Saturday morning while escorting a Wreaths Across America procession in Bentonville. Newell was 51 years old and lived in Gravette, Arkansas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.