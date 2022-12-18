Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek

A woman's body was found in a creek in Monett.
A woman's body was found in a creek in Monett.(MGN)
By Frances Watson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after the discovery of a female’s body in Kelly Creek Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called out to an area near the 100 block of 5th St.

The deceased woman was identified as 62-year-old Jeannie Lester from Monett. Her next of kin has been notified.

The Barry County Coroner will perform an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Authorities say there is no immediate danger to the community.

If you have any information about this case you’re urged to call the Monett Police Department Investigations Unit at (417)235-4241 or The Barry County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 635-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history
Jacob Sayre mugshot. Courtesy: Christain County Jail
Ozark, Mo. teenager charged with murder after girl found dead with fentanyl in her system
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.
Witness describes shooting at Springfield business; 1 woman injured
A fire damaged several condos at a complex along Table Rock Lake on Friday.
Fire damages condos along Table Rock Lake
Missouri State University named Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard as its next head football...
Missouri State University selects next head football coach

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Sunday will be nice and "balmy" before rain and snow chances Monday and other big changes later...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain & snow chances by Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before rain and snow chances Monday
Officials: Colorado firm’s alfalfa cubes may kill horses; distributed in Missouri & Arkansas