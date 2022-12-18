Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after the discovery of a female’s body in Kelly Creek Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called out to an area near the 100 block of 5th St.

The deceased woman was identified as 62-year-old Jeannie Lester from Monett. Her next of kin has been notified.

The Barry County Coroner will perform an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Authorities say there is no immediate danger to the community.

If you have any information about this case you’re urged to call the Monett Police Department Investigations Unit at (417)235-4241 or The Barry County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 635-TIPS (8477).

