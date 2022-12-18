Multiple fire crews respond to auto shop fire in Brookline, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire departments around the Ozarks responded to a fire at an auto shop early Sunday morning.

The fire happened on Highway 60 near the James River Freeway on-ramps. The fire is believed to have occurred at Buddy’s U Pull Used Auto Parts.

We are working on getting more information on what caused the fire and will update this story.

