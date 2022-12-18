Springfield Brewing Company celebrates 25 years in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A downtown Springfield staple celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday.

Springfield Brewing Company, also known as “BrewCo” or “SBC,” celebrated 25 years with a day full of festivities including a photo booth, giveaways, and more.

Springfield BrewCo opened in 1997 when the Paul Mueller Company purchased the building to create a showcase for their stainless-steel brewery tanks. BrewCo offers a variety of food and beers brewed at the restaurant.

BrewCo General Manager Michael Parbury says while a lot has changed in more than two decades, many of the traditions and customers have remained the same

” Twenty-five years is definitely a milestone. Obviously, the last couple of years has been terrible for this industry as a whole. It kind of helps give people more of a reason to come and drink,” says Parbury. “But not a whole lot of places can do that, we have a lot of turnover and it’s kind of interesting seeing a lot of our staff isn’t even 25 years old. So having a building and a place that, we have mug clubbers that come in that have been here since 1997, so it’s special for them to still have kind of that staple in town that they can rely on.”

The event also had live music from several local musicians.

