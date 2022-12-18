Tire processing plant at a Brookline, Mo. auto body shop damaged after overnight fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire departments around the Ozarks responded to a fire at an auto shop early Sunday morning.

According to the Brookline Fire Department, fire crews were sent to a commercial fire at 2 a.m. Saturday at Buddy’s U Pull Used Auto Parts. The fire was inside the tire processing plant at Buddy’s. The fire department says several tires outside the plant burned too.

The Brookline Fire chief tells KY3 there were no injuries with the fire. Several firefighters from departments in the area assisted in putting out the fire. Crews were able to completely contain the fire and leave the scene after daylight.

Fire crews were met with several hazards that made working the fire a little more dangerous than others.

