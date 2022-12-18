Two car crash in Marionville, Mo. kills one person

Marionville Fatal
Marionville Fatal(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died after a two car crash in Marionville Saturday afternoon.

According to the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 60 and Western Street.

Crews who responded to the scene found multiple people with injuries and one person who had died.

The police department will release the name of the person who died this week.

“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with the family of this victim today. Any loss of life in this manner is unspeakable, but when it happens during this time of year, we have to imagine the sting is even more pronounced. Out of respect, we will wait until tomorrow to publish the name of the deceased. For today, let’s all think about this family and also hope for the full recovery of the others involved in this incident,” the post says.

