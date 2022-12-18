Volunteers lay holiday wreaths at the graves of fallen veterans in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The holiday season is a time of warm family moments. For some, however, it’s also a time to reflect and remember those we’ve lost, especially our nation’s veterans.

“You know, this time of year, it’s always hard on veterans and their families to lose a loved one because it’s the family time of year,” said Robert Shawleyfounder and president of the Itus-Vertus Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. “That’s one of the reasons why we do it is so they know we’ve not forgotten about them.”

Hundreds of volunteers visited the Missouri Veterans Cemetery to remember the fallen and pay their respects to our fallen heroes.

Shawley says this is not just for those vets. However, it’s also for their families.

“You know, families give up just as much as the veterans do,” said Shawley. “So we just want them to know that they are they are thought of.”

He says events like these come from the kindness of strangers.

“We couldn’t do this without the people giving us the donations to do this every year,” Shawley said. “That’s the only reason why we’re able to do it.”

If you want to donate, visit their website.

