Christmas Shipping Deadlines: Last day to mail gifts is Dec. 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is next week. And if you’re going to need to get those packages in the mail quickly to get them under the tree.

USPS is hard at work getting gifts delivered, but if you haven’t got those cards and packages in the mail, you need to do that sooner rather than later. Deadlines for shipping are quickly approaching and will cost you more as we get closer to that Christmas deadline. Starting Monday, you will need to choose express, priority, or two-day shipping options for your gifts to make it under the tree by Christmas morning. If you are too busy to make it to the post office, you can schedule a mail carrier online to pick up your packages from your doorstep to be delivered before Christmas.

“You stay home, cook your cookies, watching movies, enjoy the holidays, you don’t even have to go to the post office,” said Communications Specialist with the United States Postal Service Mark Inglett. “We’ve also got something called informed delivery. Then you’re going to get images in the mail you can expect to receive in the next day or so that way. You can stay on top of things and make sure that it is the package you ordered. Maybe somebody doesn’t see it. You can hide that and put it under the tree and not worry about it.”

Most regular shipping deadlines have passed, so the only options are express or overnight shipping. For USPS, it could cost you an extra $9 per envelope, and if you do express shipping on packages, prices start at $23.75. Postal carriers are hard at work getting mail delivered, but the sooner you get those Christmas cards in the mail, the better.

“Let’s get those things sent Now,” said Inglett. As I said before, that way, they can put the presents under the tree or the cards on the mantel and fireplace, and you can relax and enjoy your holiday.”

Here are the shipping deadlines for December 24 delivery

For USPS

Priority mail: December 19

Priority Mail Express December 23

FedEx

3-day freight service and Express Saver service: December 20

2-day shipping: December 22

Same-day service: December 23

UPS

3-day shipping: December 20

2nd-day air service December 21

Next Day service: December 22

