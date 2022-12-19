First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch issued for part of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for winter‘s worst weather as the Christmas holiday nears.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for several counties in the northern Ozarks. The watch begins Thursday morning. It includes these counties:

Benton, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for several inches of snow. Wind gusts could top 45 miles per hour. Wind chills could drop to as low as 30 below zero. Frostbite on exposed skin could happen in 30 minutes.

