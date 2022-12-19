Live, Life, Well: Bridging the Christmas chore tension

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The clock is ticking toward Christmas day. And you may have a long to-do list.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the tension that can erupt between couples around Christmas. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker tells us in the past women handled almost all the holiday chores. They did the shopping, the wrapping, the baking, and planned the parties. Meantime, dad might help with some assembly.

If you need to spread out the jobs, be specific. And if you’re a man and hear this complaint ask for specific jobs to cut off conflict.

“If you want me to buy the gifts for my parents and my siblings, I can do that if you want me to, you know, make up all the address labels for the Christmas cards. I can do that,” says Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker. “ But I need to know what exactly you want me to do other than I need help.”

If it’s too late to change the situation this year, take notes about what’s discouraged you this Christmas season. Then, avoid what’s called Christmas Amnesia, where you forget the frustrations by March. Instead, talk soon after the holiday about the changes you want to make next year.

