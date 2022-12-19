MANHUNT: Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home

Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home.
Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed and dangerous man in the southwest part of Polk County.

Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies responded to South 77th Road, south of Mo. 215, in the Morrisville area for a residential structure fire this morning. When deputies arrived, they found a man who owned the home leaving while armed with a rifle and a handgun. The man fired several rounds at law enforcement before entering a wooded area. The man is wearing dark clothing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the area and set up a perimeter. Sheriff Morrison asks you to avoid the area.

If anyone has information to share about the incident or the man’s location, please call 911 to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history
Egg prices have skyrocketed.
Grocery stores in the Ozarks explain high egg prices
Thursday through Saturday and First Alert Weather Days due to snow, wind, and cold.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get ready now for the winter blast coming
Marionville Fatal
Two car crash in Marionville, Mo. kills one person
A woman's body was found in a creek in Monett.
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Christmas Shipping Deadlines: Last day to mail gifts is Dec. 23
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources
O-Zone: Missouri State 79, Central Michigan 58
Ridgnal scores 16 as Missouri St. downs Cent. Michigan