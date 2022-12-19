MANHUNT: Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed and dangerous man in the southwest part of Polk County.

Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies responded to South 77th Road, south of Mo. 215, in the Morrisville area for a residential structure fire this morning. When deputies arrived, they found a man who owned the home leaving while armed with a rifle and a handgun. The man fired several rounds at law enforcement before entering a wooded area. The man is wearing dark clothing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the area and set up a perimeter. Sheriff Morrison asks you to avoid the area.

If anyone has information to share about the incident or the man’s location, please call 911 to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.