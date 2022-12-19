Officials: MFA fuel spill leaked into nearby sewer line in Aurora, Mo.; crews working to find the path

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Officials with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fuel spill at an MFA gas station in Aurora.

The fuel spill occurred last week, but crews have been working all weekend to clean up the area and investigate.

Wendell Hall, a state on-scene coordinator with Mo DNR, told KY3 that the leak occurred underground.

“The leak occurred in the underground piping. A contractor tested the underground gas lines and found one that failed. It was determined that that is where the leak came from,” said Hall.

Crews then dug out the piping and are now digging around the area looking for gasoline pooling underground. During the investigation, public work crews at the Aurora Sewer Treatment Plant noticed a strong odor of gas coming into the facility.

It was determined that gas had leaked into the sewer about 30 feet from the gas station. The sewer treatment plant is about a mile and a half southwest of the MFA fuel station.

Hall says crews are also searching to find the gasoline path to the sewer and removing any soil in the contaminated area.

So far, only two calls have been made about gas odors affecting those nearby. Hall says crews looked at one business and one home to see how the odor was getting in. It was determined that both buildings had dry p-traps under their sinks.

“A p-trap is supposed to hold water to prevent sewer gas odors from getting into your home or business. If your p-trap is dry, then odors can seep in. An easy solution is to get water back into the traps,” said Hall.

Hall says they have set up vent fans over two maintenance holes downstream from MFA, but it should not have any commuting impacts. The vent fans are to reduce gas vapors in the sewer.

Hall says it is unknown how much gas leaked from the fuel station, but he hopes to find where gas is leaking into the sewer in the next couple of days.

