OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after the death of a maintenance employee this summer

(ky3)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - OSHA is fining Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after a maintenance employee died in July.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s website, the penalty is $14,502 for the incident.

In July, an OSHA spokesperson shared with KY3 that the maintenance man was hospitalized on July 20 with head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster and died of his blunt force head trauma injuries on July 21.

The man had worked at Silver Dollar City since 2017.

Silver Dollar City released a statement to KY3 News:

The safety of all Silver Dollar City hosts and guests is a responsibility we take with the utmost seriousness. We have worked with OSHA over the past several months to review the employee accident that took place earlier this year, which included discussions regarding our voluntary revisions to safeguarding measures in restricted areas. OSHA has reviewed and accepted these changes, training for which has been implemented with the appropriate personnel.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday through Saturday and First Alert Weather Days due to snow, wind, and cold.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter blast coming on Thursday
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history
Egg prices have skyrocketed.
Grocery stores in the Ozarks explain high egg prices
Marionville Fatal
Two car crash in Marionville, Mo. kills one person
A woman's body was found in a creek in Monett.
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 7,150 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 200 daily new cases
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch issued for part of the Ozarks
Generic photo.
Kansas City teacher fired after repeated use of racial slur