Pedestrian dies after vehicle strikes him on I-44 near Conway, Mo.
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEAR CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - A California man died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on I-44 near Conway on Sunday.
Ronald Nelson, 80, of Hesperia, Calif., died in the crash.
Troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say he entered the roadway when the vehicle hit him. He died at the scene.
