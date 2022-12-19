Pedestrian dies after vehicle strikes him on I-44 near Conway, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022
NEAR CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - A California man died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on I-44 near Conway on Sunday.

Ronald Nelson, 80, of Hesperia, Calif., died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say he entered the roadway when the vehicle hit him. He died at the scene.

