Pedestrian dies after vehicle strikes him on I-44 near Conway, Mo.

NEAR CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - A California man died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on I-44 near Conway on Sunday.

Ronald Nelson, 80, of Hesperia, Calif., died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say he entered the roadway when the vehicle hit him. He died at the scene.

