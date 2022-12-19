Police identify passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday.

Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, died in the crash.

Police responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the driver of Miller’s vehicle, Jimmy Miller, 79, pulled out onto U.S. 60 when an SUV crashed into his vehicle. Jimmy Miller suffered injuries in the crash. Police say the other driver did not suffer any injuries.

