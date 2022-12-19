Queen of Clean: Whitening Whites
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is an easy soak for your whites to turn from dingy to sparkling white again.
How to: This is for white cotton and blends. Fabrics that can stand up to hot water.
WASHER METHOD: Fill a top load washer with the hottest possible water from your tap. Let it run until it is really hot
- 1 – Cup of Laundry Detergent, 1 – Cup of Automatic Dishwasher Detergent, 1 – Cup of Bleach ½ - Cup Borax
- Soak for several hours or overnight
- Allow the washer to drain and then launder as you usually would
BASIN METHOD: Fill a sink (not stainless steel) or a large container with the hottest possible water
- 1/3 – Cup Laundry Soap
- 1/3 - Automatic Dishwasher Detergent
- 1/3 – Cup Bleach
- 1/4 – Cup Borax
- Remove the clothes from the container and move them to the washing machine
Warnings & Cautions: Use care not to splash or spill chlorine bleach. Linda Says: Use only on whites. Not on whites with patterns, colors, etc.
