Queen of Clean: Whitening Whites

This is an easy soak for your whites to turn from dingy to sparkling white again.
This is an easy soak for your whites to turn from dingy to sparkling white again.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is an easy soak for your whites to turn from dingy to sparkling white again.

How to: This is for white cotton and blends. Fabrics that can stand up to hot water.

WASHER METHOD: Fill a top load washer with the hottest possible water from your tap. Let it run until it is really hot

  • 1 – Cup of Laundry Detergent, 1 – Cup of Automatic Dishwasher Detergent, 1 – Cup of Bleach ½ - Cup Borax
  • Soak for several hours or overnight
  • Allow the washer to drain and then launder as you usually would

BASIN METHOD: Fill a sink (not stainless steel) or a large container with the hottest possible water

  • 1/3 – Cup Laundry Soap
  • 1/3 - Automatic Dishwasher Detergent
  • 1/3 – Cup Bleach
  • 1/4 – Cup Borax
  • Remove the clothes from the container and move them to the washing machine

Warnings & Cautions: Use care not to splash or spill chlorine bleach. Linda Says: Use only on whites. Not on whites with patterns, colors, etc.

For more information, go here: Queen of Clean Website

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday through Saturday and First Alert Weather Days due to snow, wind, and cold.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get ready now for the winter blast coming
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history
Egg prices have skyrocketed.
Grocery stores in the Ozarks explain high egg prices
Marionville Fatal
Two car crash in Marionville, Mo. kills one person
A woman's body was found in a creek in Monett.
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Missouri State University named Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard as its next head football coach.
Missouri State University introduces next head football coach
MSU introduces its next head football coach
Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home; surrenders after manhunt