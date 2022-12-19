Ridgnal scores 16 as Missouri St. downs Cent. Michigan

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Dalen Ridgnal had 16 points in Missouri State’s 79-58 win over Central Michigan on Sunday night.

Ridgnal also added eight rebounds for the Bears (5-7). Jonathan Mogbo scored 12 points and added seven rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. James Graham finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Chippewas (4-7) were led by Reggie Bass, who recorded 18 points. Brian Taylor added 12 points and three steals for Central Michigan. In addition, Jesse Zarzuela finished with seven points and four assists.

Missouri State outscored Central Michigan by 11 points over the final half, while Graham led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history
Egg prices have skyrocketed.
Grocery stores in the Ozarks explain high egg prices
Thursday through Saturday and First Alert Weather Days due to snow, wind, and cold.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get ready now for the winter blast coming
Marionville Fatal
Two car crash in Marionville, Mo. kills one person
A woman's body was found in a creek in Monett.
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek

Latest News

Missouri State University named Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard as its next head football...
WATCH 11 a.m.: Missouri State University introduces next head football coach
O-Zone: Central sophomores help Bulldogs surge to hot start
O-Zone: Central sophomores help Bulldogs surge to hot start
O-Zone: Dana Ford postgame press conference after Central Michigan win
O-Zone: Missouri State 79, Central Michigan 58