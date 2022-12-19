Staying warm if your power is out

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With extreme cold temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, it’s possible your home may lose power. If that happens, your home will cool gradually. More than just inconvenient, an extended power outage can be dangerous.

Here are some tips for how to keep the heat in:

- Close blinds and curtains.

- Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat

- Stuff towels in cracks under the door

- Dress in layers

Equally as important as those above are some things not to do:

- Don’t run your car inside your garage. It can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

- Don’t try to warm your house with camp stoves, gas-fired patio heaters, or charcoal grills. They also produce carbon monoxide which can be deadly. More generally, never use a gas-powered heater of any kind indoors, or even your gas oven.

