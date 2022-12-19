Thousands of soldiers leave Fort Leonard Wood ahead of holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday marked a day thousands left Fort Leonard Wood for its holiday block leave.

There were a lot of happy hugs, some screaming, and loading bags into the trunk as families reunited with their soldiers ahead of Christmas. Private Gavin Holland is from Arkansas. He’s most excited to spend time with his loved ones.

”See my family and my dogs. See both of them and friends and family,” said Private Holland.

Private Kelsey Televera is from Guam. While she’s not going all the way home for the holidays, she is staying in Missouri with some family.

”I wish I could go home, but then it’s going to be kind of sad to go back and then come back. I’m excited to, you know, take a little break. And then, you know, get a good amount of sleep, get all that energy back, and come back to train,” said Private Telavera.

Private Holland says being far from family is especially hard because he doesn’t necessarily have access to contact them whenever he wants.

”I think the main part of not having my phone is where it says, but only because that’s how I stay connected with my friends and family. I’ve already been through college and everything. So the main part was I don’t get to talk to them every day. That has really been the hardest thing,” said Private Holland.

Soldiers will return to training at the post at the beginning of 2023.

