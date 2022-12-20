Christian County Sheriff says setting teenager free on bond after murder arrest is “unusual”

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - There’s an old saying that “Justice is a fickle thing” and many times the general public may wonder about the “how” and “why” of particular court outcomes, sentences, and pre-trial procedures.

One recent example is in Ozark where 17-year-old Jacob Sayre was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl who died of a fentanyl overdose.

Sayre is accused of supplying the drugs that caused her death and was originally held without bond.

But he’s now free, under house arrest with GPS monitoring.

If you’re wondering about that, you’re not the only one.

”I don’t typically see things like this happen, especially on a murder charge,” said Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole, a veteran of almost 30 years in law enforcement.

According to the probable cause statement, the girl was found unconscious in her bedroom by her parents. On her nightstand Ozark Police found a credit card, a rolled-up $20 bill, and a cut blue pill.

The court documents also say investigators found a note on the victim’s desk addressed to another friend. The victim wrote about her and the friend’s relationship and that she was doing drugs while writing the letter. Police say the letter stopped abruptly with the phrase, “I plan.”

Before leaving the scene, family members told investigators that the girl had been experimenting with other drugs like weed, molly, and cocaine.

Investigators searched the victim’s phone and found her Snapchat account, where they noticed a long message thread between her and Sayre where the two talked about Sayre bringing her drugs. Sayre then gave the girl instructions on how to snort the pill, saying, “Have a bucket near you and only snort a half, and it’s just one. Only do a quarter and then do the other quarter if you don’t feel it.”

After snorting the drug, the victim responded to Sayre, saying she cut it wrong and felt it kicking in.

Investigators went to Sayre’s house and told him the girl had died. Court documents say Sayre got quiet and began to shake as he processed the information. He then told police that he did bring something to the victim but did not know it was drugs. Officers contacted his parents for approval to question him and search his car. Detectives did not find anything illegal in the car.

While talking to investigators, Sayre mentioned that he and the victim met in 10th grade at church.

Sayre told police he had a friend tell him the drug dealer left Sayre a “per” in a mailbox in downtown Springfield. Sayre said the pill was wrapped in a Tylenol wrapper. Sayre then drove to the victim’s house to deliver the pill.

Sayre, who will be tried as an adult, has been charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and delivery of a controlled substance. After initially being held without bond Sayre had a subsequent hearing before Judge Douglas Bacon, where he pled not guilty and had bond set at $50,000, meaning Sayre was free by paying $5,000.

A message was left for Judge Bacon on Monday but has yet to be returned.

“I have the same questions a lot of people have,” Sheriff Cole said. “It is frustrating. This is not a case that we worked; it’s a case that Ozark Police worked. But this is happening in our community, so it concerns me, the Sheriff’s Office, and everybody who lives in Christian County. I do know the prosecutor’s office objected to the suspect being released in this case. I’m not saying the judge made the wrong decision or a bad decision. I’m just saying it doesn’t seem normal to me in a situation like this and it is concerning that someone charged with second-degree murder is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.”

Cole did point out that bond rules in the state have changed in the last few years.

“The judges have different restrictions they go by now,” he said. “So in law enforcement, we see people being released from jail who typically would not have been released in the past. Sometimes I think it’s proper if they’re getting some kind of mental health treatment or something else that would constitute special conditions. But when it puts the public safety at risk I have an issue with it and I think as a society we need to pay attention to what’s going on.”

Cole also pointed out that hopefully another consideration was taken into account.

“You have to think about the other side of this as well. The victim’s family,” he said. “What kind of say-so did they have in this? My suspicion is probably not a whole lot. The thing I see in the justice system that I think you’ll also hear from the other sheriffs you talk to, is that the justice system errs more on the side of caution for the defendant than it does the victim. And I just don’t think that’s right.”

Sayre’s next court appearance is scheduled for the end of January.

Meanwhile Cole says fentanyl is still a major concern for law enforcement in more ways than one.

“Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous drugs we deal with,” he explained. “Just a little bit of exposure, even to us, is a great risk. Even to the point where we put restrictions on our deputies doing any kind of field testing or anything with fentanyl. If a deputy was out by himself and exposed to it there’s a great chance he wouldn’t have time to call for help or do anything to help himself. That’s why we carry a kit around for opioid overdoses that has Narcan and other protective equipment with it.”

When asked if he sees a let up in fentanyl’s availability in the area?

“We see fentanyl on a pretty regular basis but not to the extent of meth,” Cole answered. “However the state our world is in today with the border just sickens me. Huge amounts of drugs are coming across the border and go all across the United States. It affects every citizen in this country and until something is done to secure that and change the way we operate, it’s not going to change.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.