CHRISTMAS SEASON: Holiday baking and food safety tips to keep your family safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families gather around the table to celebrate the season with a festive meal.

Leaders at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department have a few tips to help keep everyone at your table safe.

First things first, wash your hands. That is the best way to kill germs, but you must also wash your hands often. Any time you are switching tasks take a few minutes and clean up to prevent the spreading of disease.

Next, keep ready-to-eat foods like salads, fruits, and veggies separate from foods that need to be cooked, like raw meat. You want to avoid cross-contamination, so use different utensils when prepping these dishes.

Finally, Keep hot food hot and cold foods cold. Any time food starts to set at room temperature. It creates a perfect environment for bacteria to grow and make people sick.

“After we’ve served the food, we want to make sure it gets back into the fridge to cool down and stay cold,” said Eric Marcol, program coordinator with the Springfield Greene County Health Department. “We don’t want to leave those out all day for people to graze.”

Cookies, cakes, and gingerbread houses are part of Christmas, but if you are baking this Christmas season and love to snack on some cookie dough, you could risk getting very sick. There are a few reasons for this. The first is flour is raw food. Most people don’t think of flour when they think of raw foods, but according to the CDC, most flour hasn’t been treated to kill germs that cause food poisoning. E. Coli is one of the most common infections from eating raw flour. Grinding and bleaching the grain doesn’t kill these germs—only baking and cooking. The next danger is raw eggs.

“The main concern with eggs and dough is salmonella,” said Marcol. “We don’t want people consuming those raw eggs. We want them cooked in a frying pan or baked in an oven.”

If you are baking and are unsure if the eggs in your fridge are still safe to eat, the best way to check is to crack them open in a separate bowl. If your eggs have a bad smell or the egg whites have a pink or iridescent color, it’s time to throw them out.

If you are planning on making some goodies but have loved ones with allergies, there are a few things you need to keep in mind to keep everyone safe.

Holiday candy making and cookie baking are so much fun, but some of those treats can be dangerous for the 10 million people in America with a nut allergy. If you are making some sweets for your loved ones this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Many bakers use almond extract instead of vanilla in their holiday baking. While this can be a delicious substitution, it can trigger an allergic reaction. Make sure to let your guests know if you are using nuts in your baking to prevent an emergency.

Another tip, if you are making cookies that contain tree nuts or peanuts, make sure to wash all utensils before making anything that doesn’t contain nuts. Let’s say you are making peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies. Make sure to clean your baking sheet between batches or use parchment paper and dispose of it between sets.

Ultimately, just communicate the ingredients you’re using with your guests.

“I would encourage people to be conscious of allergies if you have them or if you go to a party or someone’s house, ask how it’s made,” said Marcol. “It’s ok to ask that, and make sure you aren’t going to have an allergic reaction to that sort of thing.”

