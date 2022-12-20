Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard School District leaders say neighborhood dogs attacked students and teachers during recess on the school’s playground.

The incident happened Tuesday around midday at Willard Intermediate South, located at 630 South Miller Avenue. School leaders say the dogs injured several students and teachers. Paramedics treated those injured.

Animal control located the dogs shortly after the attack. The owners gave up possession of the dogs.

School leaders say they will have counselors on campus Wednesday for students who wish to use that resource. They say they are reviewing the situation with animal control.

