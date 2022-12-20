Dress for cold weather

Dressing for cold weather
Dressing for cold weather
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bundling and layering up are key to keeping yourself or your family not only warm, but safe, when the temperature drops below freezing.

The National Weather Service says that different amounts and types of layers are required to keep your body temperature at safe levels. The KY3 First Alert Weather team is predicting a sharp drop to extremely cold weather on Thursday and Friday.

Winter dress
Winter dress(National Weather Service)

The NWS recommends, in situations where the temperature is below 0 degrees, you should dress in at least 3 layers with a warm hat, face mask, gloves, boots and a strong outer layer.

If you’ll be outside for an extended period of time, walking to work or school, or shoveling show, consider grabbing some hand or boot warmers.

Based on the temperatures we’re expecting on Thursday and Friday, hypothermia can set in in as quickly as 10 minutes, depending on a number of factors, if you’re not properly dressed.

