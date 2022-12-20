GM recalling Bolt EVs; seat belt problem could cause fires

FILE - The company logo shines off the nose of an unsold Bolt electric vehicle on display in...
FILE - The company logo shines off the nose of an unsold Bolt electric vehicle on display in front of a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Englewood, Colo.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix a seat belt problem that can cause fires.

The recall covers certain Bolt hatchbacks from the 2017 to 2023 model years, but does not include Bolt utility vehicles or Bolts made for Cruise, GM’s autonomous vehicle unit.

GM said in a statement Tuesday that in rare cases, exhaust gases from the front seat belt pretensioners can come in contact with carpet fibers after a crash, potentially causing a fire. The company found three reports of fires that could have been caused by the problem. The severity of those was unknown.

Dealers will install metal foil along the carpet near the pretensioner exhaust. Some vehicles will get a pretensioner cover.

Seat belt pretensioners have sensors that determine a crash is imminent, and they pull a passenger into the proper seating position before a crash, slowing the passenger’s speed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after the death of a maintenance employee this summer
Snow and bitter cold will arrive Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big winter system arriving Thursday
Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home.
Prosecutor charges Polk County man following house fire, shots fired at law enforcement
A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flies overhead as part of a flyover from nearby Whiteman Air Force...
Air Force grounds entire B-2 fleet after emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base
Professionals recommend ways to prevent frozen pipes during subzero temperatures
How to keep your pipes from freezing as arctic blast approaches

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Missouri Gov. Parson selects next state treasurer
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
Springfield cold weather shelters need volunteers as cold snap nears
First, Shanel Constantino says her car was stolen. Then, she says the fight with insurance began.
‘It hurts’: Mom says her car was stolen, trashed with Christmas gifts inside